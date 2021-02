Need to persist with vaccination drive along with public health measures: EAM

Government needs to persist with vaccination drive along with other public health measures to slow down the COVID-19 virus, said Union External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar while addressing United Nation Security Council in Open Debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532 (2020).

"We need to persist with the vaccination drive, along with other public health measures, to slow down the virus's ability to infect new people and mutate further," said EAM Jaishankar.