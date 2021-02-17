United States: 84-feet tower demolished at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah| Oneindia

An 84-foot steel and concrete tower at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah in USA, was demolished on Monday.

A video released by the airport shows the massive Delta Tower crashing to the ground in the space of a few seconds.

The Salt Lake City Airport wrote on Twitter while sharing footage of the demolition 'Today, this 84-foot Delta Tower that was built in 1989 to direct aircraft to the gate was demolished.

Here is some footage Avalanche Studios took from the Delta Sky Club.'

