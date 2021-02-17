Youngsters shouldn't allow anybody to frighten them into silence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP government and said, not allowing people to talk tends to destroy nation's character and destiny, no youngsters should allow anybody to frighten them into silence, he added.

"If you are shutting up the nation, frightening people and not allowing them to talk, you are destroying the nation's character and destiny.

No youngster should allow anybody to frighten them into silence.

This is their power," said Gandhi during an interactive session with the college students in Puducherry.