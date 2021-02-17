In Clarksburg, West Virginia, an American Bully, Torque, runs to the fridge when he hears the drawer open up for some ice.
'Gimme some ice' Torque the American Bully can't wait to get some ice
He anticipates a piece of ice but doesn't give up when his ower continuously ignores him.
This cheeky dog was filmed on February 4, 2021.