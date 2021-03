Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann Talk 'Blithe Spirit'

Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante about their comedy-fantasy "Blithe Spirit", which follows the hilarious antics at a séance in the 1940s.

Plus, Fisher says she's "so proud" of her husband Sacha Baron Cohen after he scored three Golden Globe nominations for "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".