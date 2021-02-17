Ford Invests $1 Billion in Attempt to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030

On Feb.

17, the automaker announced it is investing $1 billion in a production facility in Cologne, Germany.

It will convert the existing assembly plant to focus on the production of electric vehicles.

Ford said all of its European passenger vehicle range will be “zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid” by mid-2026.

By 2030, the company will only offer "completely all-electric" passenger vehicles in Europe.

Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation, Stuart Rowley, Ford of Europe’s president, via statement.

It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth, Stuart Rowley, Ford of Europe’s president, via statement.

Ford would also like its commercial vehicles in Europe to be more environmentally-friendly by 2024