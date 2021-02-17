After Arrest and Firing of Previous Airport Director, the Owensboro-DC Regional Airport Set to Hire

In daviess county - local officials plan to host a meeting thursday february 18th - for the cares program.... the public hearing starts the process - of applying for the counties utility relief project.... the daviess county fiscal court intends to apply for this assistance... if you are interested - the hearing will be livestreamed on the daviess county facebook page at 5pm the owensboro- daviess county regional airport board of directors - meeting to set a timetable - to hire a new airport director.... rob barnett - the previous director - lost his job on february 5th - after being charged for impersonating a police officer.... he is slated for arraignment on april 26th.... according to the intermin director bob whitmer - the airport board will be accepting resumes - cover letters - and references up until march 8th.... the board will have a special session april 5th - to make a decision on who they would like to hire.... meanwhile - whitmer will serve as the director..... he was the director of the airport until december of 20-18 - before