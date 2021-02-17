Rush Limbaugh, Right-Wing Radio Host, Dead at 70

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday.

His wife, Kathryn, confirmed his death at the beginning of his regular radio show, ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show.’.

I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone now, welcoming you to another exceptional 3 hours of broadcasting … It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.

, Kathryn Limbaugh, on 'The Rush Limbaugh Show'.

Limbaugh was very open about his terminal stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, which he disclosed to the public in February 2020.

Shortly after revealing his illness, former President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to 'Forbes,' the 70-year-old was the second- highest paid radio personality in the United States, worth an estimated $600 million.

Limbaugh’s views, although always impassioned, were highly controversial and famously inaccurate.

He used the term “Femi-nazi” in 2015 to describe women’s rights advocates.

More recently, Limbaugh falsely compared COVID-19 to the common cold and downplayed the pandemic.