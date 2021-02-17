Testing continues on 'canine carcass'

The CNY SPCA chief investigator says testing shows the animal a man was found cooking outside in Rome last month was likely a coyote, not a domestic dog.
Someone as coing what appeed to be acaninet grill.
Here's the video that was sent to newschannel two a month ago....from the incident on third street.
Here's what we've learned from the c- n-y s-p-c-a.
The remains were sent to cornell.....to try and find out what kind of animal this was.
Dog or coyote.
Cornell is 98 percent sure it's a coyote.
The c-n-y s-p-c-a wants to be 100 percent sure.....and had dna sent to a lab in california to be tested.
Results of the dna test are expected any day now.
If it's a domestic animal --- it's an ag and markets case.
If it's a wild animal - it's a department of environmental conservation case.
It is coyote hunting season until the end of march.
