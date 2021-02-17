YouTube Shorts Set for US Beta Launch in March

YouTube Shorts Set for US Beta Launch in March.

The announcement was made by chief product officer Neal Mohan in a blog post.

Every year, increasing numbers of people come to YouTube to launch their own channel, Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, via blog post.

But we know there’s still a huge amount of people who find the bar for creation too high, Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, via blog post.

That’s why we’re working on Shorts, our new short-form video tool that lets creators and artists shoot snappy videos with nothing but their mobile phones, Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, via blog post.

The TikTok competitor is currently in the beta stage in India.

Since December, the number of Indian channels using Shorts has tripled.

Globally, the YouTube Shorts player currently gets over 3.5 billion daily views.

Mohan also announced upgrades to YouTube TV and YouTube Kids, including 4K resolution, offline viewing, a "chapters" feature and more