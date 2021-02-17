Healthy Living: Watching out for skin cancer can't wait

Treating skin cancer sounds like a scary task, but experts say that promptly addressing common skin cancers can enable dermatologists to use a safer procedure that is less invasive than you might think.

Seeing it's no secret that skin cancer can be serious... but tackling common skin cancers isn't as scary as some might fear.

"now that we're well into winter you're probably dying to get some sun.

Even though we've been under cloud cover for months now-- dermatologists say you should still be keeping an eye out for skin cancer."

Oregon medical group dermatologist rei takahashi says bumps anywhere on your skin that open up into leisions are never something to ignore.

"patients often come in and say, i have this bump on my face and it's been there for a little while, and then it became painful and now it's been a couple of months and it's bleeding and tender and it just won't go away."

Skin cancers can appear anwhere on your skin-- but commonly on the face or hands.

If this story sounds familiar to you-- it's time to get it checked out.

"it can take your life because ultimately it can metasticize and be very serious."

Dr. takahashi says it should be an easy choice-- serious consequences or a not-so-serious surgery called moh's.

"a lot of patients come in if it's their first time and they're nervous, and we say don't be, let us do the heavy lifting."

First comes a full skin check and maybe a byopsy-- if you're diagnosed with a common skin cancer, moh's surgery may be an option.

Dermatologists remove small layers of skin-- examining each under a microscope for cancer cells... continuing until the cancer is completely removed... an option that helps avoid the removal of larger amounts of tissue.

"we actually take just around what the tumor looks like to the naked eye."

A solution that saves time and stress... but it all starts with a visit to the dermatologist.

"dr. takahashi says that even if you haven't noticed any lesions or bumps, getting a simple screening with a dermatolagist can give you peace of mind-- even if you've had just a few sunburns in the past.

