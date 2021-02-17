MSDH reports 684 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 684 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.

here's a look at the cases by county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,354 cases- and 73 deaths.- harrison county is at 16,232- total cases and 266 deaths.

- - - jackson county has 12,300 cases- and 215 deaths.

- stone county has 1,695 cases an- 28 deaths.- - - - george county has 2,275 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - - 4,004 total cases and now 126 - deaths.

