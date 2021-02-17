Ice and snow shutting down Sand Mountain

Roads.

Our team coverage moves to sand mountain now.

E-m-a officals are asking you to stay off the road.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live in scottsboro tonight with how the storm is impacting hospitals and vaccine clinics.

Sierra?

Current conditions update right now - across the board from marshall to jackson to dekalb they say that roads are passable -- but there are some dangerous slick spots you need to be aware of.

In marshall county - a marshall medical representative told me that some of the hospital's nursing staff spent the night there last night to make sure they could make it to their shift this morning.

And after closing today - the marshall county health department is opening with extended hours tomorrow and the rest of the week dekalb county officials also postponed a vaccine clinic because of the potenial for icy conditions.

The clinic that was scheduled for today in rainsville will now happen march 2nd.

Like we said - officials are asking you to stay off the road - and there are reports of ice on spots of 431 throughout marshall county.

Reporting live in scottsboro sierra phillips waay31 news.