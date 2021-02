City Spies: Golden Gate by James Ponti Book Trailer

In this second installment in the New York Times bestselling series from Edgar Award winner James Ponti, the young group of spies returns for another international adventure.After thwarting a notorious villain at an eco-summit in Paris, the City Spies are gearing up for their next mission.

But things don't go exactly as planned in San Francisco.

On Sale: March 9, 2021