Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina and More to Present at 2021 Golden Globes

On Feb.

17, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced presenters for the upcoming 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

In addition to Wiig and Awkwafina, other presenters include Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix.

Annie Mumolo and Renee Zellweger.

They will appear live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, or the Rainbow Room in New York.

The show, which was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Feb.

28.

Tina Fey will host from the Rainbow Room, and Amy Poehler will host from the Beverly Hilton