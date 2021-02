Meredith Marks looks back on her stylish first season of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Meredith Marks made more than just fashion statements on the first season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Gibson Johns interviews Marks about the breakout Bravo hit, including filming while separated from her husband, her son, Brooks, stealing the spotlight and where she stands with the likes of Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah.

They also discuss the "RHOSLC" reunion, Meredith's signature ensemble, the origin of her catchphrase "I'm disengaging" and more.