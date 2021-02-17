Mayor for a day

From the covid?

"*19 if you could be the mayor of your community for a day ?

"* what would you do?

Two mason city middle schoolers answered that question ?

"* and today ?*- got the chance to be mayors of north iowa's largest community.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with the honorary mayors about their experience.

He joins us live at city hall ?

"* alex?xxx katie and amy ?

"* imagine calling the shots for a city.

Today ?

"* two students got a tour of just how a city functions.

7th graders blair smith and carter osmundson were selected because of the compelling essays they wrote on the topic of what they would do if they were the mayor.

They visited with various city agencies like the fire and police departments ?

*- and even spoke on the weekly ask the mayor show on kglo.

Smith and osmundson tell me that it's an eye opening experience as to how a city government functions.xxx "it's really cool.

I had fun doing this."

"i learned a lot today.

It was pretty nice learning a lot more than what i really thought city government would be".

In their essays ?

"* smith wrote that she wants to be mayor because she wants to make mason city a better place ?

"* stop hunger *- clean up litter and listen to the people.

Osmundson wrote that he would give the police better pay.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex thank you alex.

The day was organized in coordination with the city and