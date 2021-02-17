Man Arrested In Connection To Hit-And-Run Death Of Rapper Nicki Minaj's Father

Police on Long Island have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of the father of rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj.
The driver turned himself in Wednesday and faced a judge; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
