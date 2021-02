How To Fix Arsenal's Failing Season! Explained

We pick 3 players who could change their fortunes and add some dynamism in the midfield.

Starting with Lyon star Houssem Aouar, we look at the Frenchman’s excellent work in Ligue Un and Champions League in recent seasons.

Then we profile Emiliano Buendía, the Norwich City playmaker who made quite an impression in the Premier League last term.

And finally we look at Emile Smith Rowe, the Arsenal youngster who could be the wild card needed to help the Gunners break through the opposition defence