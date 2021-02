CAN MANCHESTER UNITED ACTUALLY WIN THE PREMIER LEAGUE! Winners & Losers

Joe & Dougie sit down to discuss the biggest results of the weekend!

Including Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United - in which Scott McTominay scored 2, Bruno Fernandes continued his incredible form and Daniel James scored goals.

They also look at the Arsenal situation, Mikel Arteta and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's problems. Finally Tottenham slumped to a terrible 2-0 home loss against Leicester, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son struggling in the game.