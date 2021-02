10 TRANSFERS FOOTBALL DAILY GOT WRONG!

From expecting Ousmane Dembele to shine at Barcelona to being unimpressed about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan and believing Luis Suarez to be past his peak, it’s fair to say we have got a fair amount wrong in recent times.

Throw in our disparaging remarks about Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, overhype of Man City’s Rodri and belief that Borussia Dortmund could do better than Mats Hummels, and it’s clear we’ve not always been spot on in our predictions.