10 Worst January Transfers Ever Where Are They Now

Our list includes Denis Suarez, whose horror spell at Arsenal arguably cost Unai Emery a Champions League spot with the Gunners, as well as Lucas Silva, a Real Madrid signing who flamed out in under 10 appearances for the club.

We also take a look at Madrid’s weird acquisition of West Ham fullback Julien Faubert, and stop twice in Liverpool, for £35m man Andy Carroll, as well as Jurgen Klopp’s inexplicable signing of Steven Caulker back in 2016.