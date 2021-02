Why Everyone Was WRONG About Mason Mount! Explained

Having formed a strong connection with Frank Lampard at Derby, the Blues academy graduate was almost ever present during the 19-20 season, with his manager choosing to play him more than any other player in the Premier League.

He also quickly gained the trust of England boss Gareth Southgate, featuring in all but one of the 11 matches his country has played since making his debut in September 2019, starting the last five.