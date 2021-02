10 January Signings Your Club MUST MAKE!

Plenty of teams are struggling with injuries, and we’re suggesting RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano to replace Pique at Barcelona, and Nordi Mukiele to fill in for van Dijk at Liverpool.

We’ve also found homes for Barca’s unwanted Riqui Puig and Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while examining why Emiliano Buendia would be a better signing for Arteta than Szoboszlai or Eriksen.

We’ve even picked up a Modric replacement for Real Madrid, and the heir to Matic at Man United.