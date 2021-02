10 Youth Stars To Save Your Season!

From Japhet Tanganga out of favour under Mourinho, to Joao Pedro who must be utilised in Watford’s failing promotion push or Bryan Reynolds the FC Dallas fullback wanted by both Roma and Juventus, we cover some lesser known names to get you interested.

But fear not there are plenty of big names on this list too, Emile Smith Rowe must surely continue to be utilised by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.