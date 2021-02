DONE DEAL £40m Winger Joins Man United! #TransferTalk

The Amad Diallo transfer is set to go through imminently, whilst United are also hopeful that Jadon Sancho’s slow start to the season means that they might be able to get him for a cut price this year - although that cut price will still be touching £100M.

Then there’s the outs at Old Trafford, with the Paul Pogba ordeal needing to be sorted, as well.