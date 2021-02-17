Tips for staying warm and safe on a budget

Most people want to stay warm - and also keep thier - heating bill low throughout the- winter months.- news 25s janae jordan gives us- some tips on how to stay warm,- safe and on a budget.

- - people here in south mississipp- are not so familliar with - these frigid temperatures.- the drop in temperature is- causing many people to want - to crank up the heat.

- salisha farve- mississippi powe- energy efficiancy program - manager - "so during this time we countinue to recommend keeping- your temperature at - 68, take advanatge of bundling- up, using extra layers and open- up your blinds and- draps when the sun is out" a heating system uses about 60- to 70 perecent of energy.

Air - leaks - can cause your home to feel - colder and let out heat that- could keep you warm.- - - - salisha farve- mississippi powe- energy efficiancy program - manager - "take a moment to walk through your home and look for any air- leaks in your - windows and doors and if you se- any cover them up" janae jordan news 25- "heating equipment should be checked professionally before - using to make sure it - is working properly" mike beyerstedt- gulfport fire- cheif - "its a good idea to get your chminey cleaned professionally- and peridoicly to make- sure its in good shape and that- if you do have a fire its not - going to set your - house on fire" cheif beyerstedt also reminds - people to be smart about the- alternative ways in trying to - save money but stay warm.

- "we heard of people trying to heat part of their house with a- - - stove its much less - efficaint than using your - furnace and its dangerous too s- we dont reccomend - things like that" in gulfport