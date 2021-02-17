Cruella Trailer movie (2021) - Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong

Disney's Cruella Plot synopsis: Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious -- and notoriously fashionable -- villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

"Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Directed by Craig Gillespie starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou release date May 28, 2021