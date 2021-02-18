Roseburg VA continues vaccination rollout

A period of 90 days.

As vaccine rollout continues in douglas county, the roseburg v-a is doing everything they can to get the shot to veterans as fast as possible.

Today the v-a announced that they have vaccinated their 1 millionth veteran with at least one shot across the country, and the roseburg v-a has been doing their part.

They started vaccinating outpatients in early january& after nearly a month of distributing shots to inpatients and hospital staff.

Since then, they have vaccinated about 26 hundred veterans.

Staff say they are now running their vaccine clinic five days a week instead of three& in hopes of reaching their goal of vaccinating every eligible veteran by the end summer.

Shawn tyson, executive assistant, roseburg va:?we took great strides to help out veteran understand the process by sending direct emails and by posting on both social media and our website?

