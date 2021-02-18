Mission Tech Protect

Burton Kelso joins us to discuss protecting your tech devices during the rolling blackouts.

Our expert is here to talk about how to protect our devices during surges.

So tell us, what can we do to protect everything, because our whole lives are on the grid, basically.

Well, we don't know when a rolling black-out will come to your area, but the best thing to do is unplug all of your devices, not necessarily appliances, but tech devices to unplug so when power comes back on, those tech devices don't get a powerful surge and ruined.

That makes complete sense.

And you also say we need to invest in surge protectors or a ups.

What is a ups?

A ups is uninterrupted power source and a surge protecter with batting.

That think it's a surge protecter but it's not.

So if your device is shut down, it will run on the battery back-up, so you can shut down your devices properly.

That's so interesting.

Have you had a lot of questions about this?

It seems like it's the hot topic right now because we're not used to it.

No one asks because i think most people assume they're protected.

So it's important to get the information out there so people can stay safe.

We assume we're protected and you suggest keeping an automatic back-up of files and what do you mean about that?

Well, there services like icloud and google that can back-up your information and you never know when disaster strikes, so it's important whether it's a computer, smart phone or tablet to make sure it's set up with a back-up service that's running so your files are protected.

Wonderful.