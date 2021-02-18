Call with Biden 2.17.21

C1 3 about the storms and the state of emergency that's been declared as a result.

abc 36 news white governor and president talk about storms the governor says he took part in a call with the president... along with the governors of other states hit hard by recent weather.

He says eastern kentucky and its aging infrastructure was the focus of his conversation with president biden.

Governor beshear says it's an issue that cripples the region when severe weather hits.

governor andy beshear (d) kentucky it creates a spiral that the infrastructure gets old as people pay more and more and my request was, moving forward, create more energy jobs to replace those lost in the coal economy.

abc 36 news white governor and president talk about storms the governor says he and the president agreed to talk later this week about ways to create jobs and improve the economy in eastern kentucky.

Because