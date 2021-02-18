FCPS students return 2.17.21

Appointment.

Starting on monday...some students in fayette county public schools will be resuming to in- person learning abc 36's danielle saitta is live with us in studio...danielle the schools are ready to welcome back their kids...but not all at once that's right tom--fayette county public schools says they've had a multi- step plan to get the kids back in class unfortunately there's been a delay of the weather and because of a couple missing factors ..like finding bus drivers.

the districts original intention to return the youngest group from kindergarten to second grade was supposed to be on the 16th.

Right now they say--depending on weather...they're hoping to have them back by this upcoming monday.

Grades 3 to 5 will begin in person on wednesday the 24th.

For grades 6-12--they will continue to remain with remote instruction until a decision for them is made next week while the schools say they want to bring everyone back at once..it can't be done...they're facing a bus driver and food service worker shortage.

Above all else..they want to make sure they're bringing kids back safely.

marlene: we have every intention of getting every single student back just as quickly as we possibly can but we have to do it with the understanding that we have factors that are just incredibly impactful to the overall plan and we have to go through it very incrementally we have to do it very intentionally and we have to do it very sensitively as we can as a reminder---depending on the weather...this plan for return for grades k-5th could change.

Parents with any concerns are asked to reach out to their schools to get clarification and additional information. In studio danielle saitta abc 36 news

