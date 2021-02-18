5pm Carbon Monoxide Death 02.17.2021

A LAUREL COUNTY WOMAN HAS DIED.... AND THE CORONER SAYS CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IS TO BLAME.

State police say they were called about a possible carbon monoxide poisioning at a home of spring cut road tuesday afternoon.

According to police... the weather knocked out power to the home and the family was using a fuel-operated generator to keep a basement sump pump going.

They say the victim.... 61-year-old darlene skinner ragland was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband and their young grandchild were also taken to the hospital... but police say they were treated and released.