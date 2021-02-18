Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 18, 2021

5pm Carbon Monoxide Death 02.17.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
5pm Carbon Monoxide Death 02.17.2021
5pm Carbon Monoxide Death 02.17.2021

A LAUREL COUNTY WOMAN HAS DIED.... AND THE CORONER SAYS CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IS TO BLAME.

Laurel county woman has died.... and the coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame.

Fs img txt bullets:no carbon monoxide poisioning death source: kentucky state police carbon monoxide.jpg ... state police say they were called about a possible carbon monoxide poisioning at a home of spring cut road tuesday afternoon.

According to police... the weather knocked out power to the home and the family was using a fuel-operated generator to keep a basement sump pump going.

They say the victim.... 61-year-old darlene skinner ragland was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband and their young grandchild were also taken to the hospital... but police say they were treated and released.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

5pm Road Crews Continued Work 02.17.2021

5pm Road Crews Continued Work 02.17.2021

DRIVERS ARE STILL BEING ASKED TO STAY OFF THE ROAD BUT FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TO TRAVEL... ROAD CREWS ARE TRYING TO MAKE THE TRIP LESS..

WTVQ Lexington, KY

You might like