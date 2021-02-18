Coyote That Attacked Girl In Moraga Determined To Be Same One In Previous Lamorinda Attacks
A coyote that attacked a 3-year-old girl walking with her mother along a neighborhood street in Moraga has been confirmed to be the same coyote responsible for a series of attacks on humans in the area.

Andria Borba reports.

(2/17/21)