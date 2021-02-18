Coyote That Attacked Girl In Moraga Determined To Be Same One In Previous Lamorinda Attacks

A coyote that attacked a 3-year-old girl walking with her mother along a neighborhood street in Moraga has been confirmed to be the same coyote responsible for a series of attacks on humans in the area.
Andria Borba reports.
(2/17/21)
A coyote that attacked a 3-year-old girl walking with her mother along a neighborhood street in Moraga has been confirmed to be the same coyote responsible for a series of attacks on humans in the area.
Andria Borba reports.
(2/17/21)
A coyote attack on a young girl has a Moraga neighborhood on edge. Andrea Nakano tells us authorities said the same animal may be..
A coyote attacked and bit a child walking with a parent in a Moraga neighborhood Tuesday morning, and authorities were trying to..