Gridley Police stepping up efforts after series of suspicious incidents

Police in Gridley are stepping up their efforts to find out who is trying to lure high school students into their cars.

Joe dunning/gridley high parent: let's get together as a community and try to step up and get more eyes and ears out there.

Joe dunning has two daughters who attend gridley high school.

After hearing about the recent reports of strangers trying to lure students into cars, he's encouraging everyone to keep an eye out.

Joe dunning/gridley high parent: watch for what's going on so that when kids are moving around to and from school they have more people in the community looking out for them.

I spoke with sergeant olsgard at gridley p.d.

Who says these incidents do not appear to be related however they are still actively investigating.

Sergeant scott olsgard/gridley p.d.: we've combed the area extensively trying to locate these vehicles of description.

He says investigators are dealing with different vehicle and different suspect descriptions.

Sargent scott olsgard/gridley p.d.: it could be anything so we try to acertain if its a concerned parent who knows about this activity going on and offers kids a ride home or it's actually somebody who has some kind of foul play in their mind?

No suspects have been found, should parents and students be concerned about this?

Sargent scott olsgard/gridley p.d.: oh absolutely, what i want to encourage people to understand is that this is not attempted kidnapping, this is a student approached on her way to school asking if she needs a ride home, by an unknown suspect, is that concerning absolutely, the public needs to be aware but i want them to know we are working diligently to locate these vehicles and the operators of these vehicles.

All the incidents are still under investigation, gridley pd wants to remind students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Seargent olsgard says out of the five recent incidences - three of the drivers were hispanic.

One woman and two men.

Multiple vehicles including a blue tahoe, red sedan, and a white ford