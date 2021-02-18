Students gift facemasks to soldiers in Surat

Students of a school in Surat city have gifted approx 5,000 face masks to soldiers of Indian Army for their protection from COVID-19 virus.

They invited Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and felicitated him for their selfless services towards the country.

Army Chief also thanked the students and the school authority for their love and respect for the brave soldiers.

Face masks and sanitizers have became necessity during the time of pandemic and gifting facemasks to soldiers showed students' love for them.