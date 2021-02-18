Curfew for minors made permanent in Moss Point

The City of Moss Point has made the night-time curfew for minors permanent.

- the board of aldermen made the- decision during - yesterday's meeting.- new curfew times are 9 pm to 6- am from sunday through- thursday, and 11:01 pm to 6 am- on fridays and saturdays.

- these times apply to all minors- under the age of 18 unless- traveling to work, coming home- from a school event, or - if they're with a parent or - guardian.

- mayor mario king says the city- will continue to work with- parents and kids moving forward- with any concerns they- may have.

- - "i feel confident that they'll continue to do- what's needed to be done, and i- the case that they don't, we'll- make the effort to help - them a little bit."

- - - a curfew was first established- in january following- various incidents of violence - involving minors.