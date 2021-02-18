Curfew for minors made permanent in Moss Point

Student panel on gun violence in Moss Point
Moss Point youth met with Mayor Mario King and city officials this evening to discuss the recent streak of gun violence in the..
- - the city of moss point has made- the night-time curfew for - minors permanent.
- the board of aldermen made the- decision during - yesterday's meeting.- new curfew times are 9 pm to 6- am from sunday through- thursday, and 11:01 pm to 6 am- on fridays and saturdays.
- these times apply to all minors- under the age of 18 unless- traveling to work, coming home- from a school event, or - if they're with a parent or - guardian.
- mayor mario king says the city- will continue to work with- parents and kids moving forward- with any concerns they- may have.
- - "i feel confident that they'll continue to do- what's needed to be done, and i- the case that they don't, we'll- make the effort to help - them a little bit."
- - - a curfew was first established- in january following- various incidents of violence - involving minors.
