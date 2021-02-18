Indiana state baseball today was picked to finish fourth in the preseason mvc poll... the sycamores had two pitchers named preseason all-mvc in tristan weaver and tyler grauer.... that wasn't the only honor grauer picked up today... the senior was named a first the senior was named a first team preseason all-american by the national collegiate baseball writers association..... this is the second preseason all-american honor the left handed pitcher has earned, he was also name a third team all-american by d1 baseball dot-com.... the relief pitcher has one of the top strike out to walk ratios in the nation last year striking out 23, while walking just one... remember sycamore baseball opens their season this friday