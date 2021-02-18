Starkville police warn residents to stay off roads

The roads across northeast mississippi are creating dangerous situations for anyone attempting to drive in these hazardous conditions.

Wtva's rhea thornton spoke with a starkville lieutenant who said it's putting his officers at risk.

As you can see the ice on the roads is melting.

However, ice is still on the roads in starkville.

The police officers have been working tirelessly to keep folks safe.

William durr - lieutenant at starkville police department: "even where it looks like it's safe, there's a great hazard there."

William durr is a lieutenant at the starkville police department.

Working through the ice storm, he said the roads are not something to mess around with.

William durr - lieutenant at starkville police department: "everybody wants to go see what town looks like with ice everywhere.

It could be fun but also you know it just takes one wrong, you hit one wrong place, a piece of ice and then there's a tragedy."

Someone from the department posted a stern warning on its facebook asking people to stay home.

It said this is not the time for sightseeing.

Durr said people reported 28 crashes and 50 cars in ditches today alone.

Sturgis resident jimmy franks drove earlier today.

He said he easily could have been one of those needing police assistance.

Jimmy franks - sturgis resident: "i've got sideways a couple times because coming out of the melted spots and then when you get to icy spots, you start sliding."

In this video a car tried to go up hill in downtown starkville... but instead the car slid backwards.

Durr warned drivers like this that the roads just aren't safe to drive on.

William durr - lieutenant at starkville police department: "you just can't drive on ice.

Even with chains, it can be difficult.

4-wheel drive, it can be difficult.

But just a regular car, if you hit the wrong spot that's it for you."

You drive, you will probably have to wait a while for help.

Lieutenant durr also mentionedif you drive, you will probably have to wait a while for help.

Reporting live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

