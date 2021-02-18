Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to 10-year-old's death

Joseph man wanted in connection to the death of a 10 year old andrew county boy is now in custody.

Authorities through the day had been looking for donald tipton, who now faces charges of 1st and 2nd degree murder in the case.

Court documents say the boy died november 30th due to being struck and strangled.

Very little else about the case is being released and court documents have been