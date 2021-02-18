Mosaic Life Care down to three COVID inpatients

To the coronavirus, mosaic life care administrators are saying they've got the fewest number of covid 19 patients in their hospitals in 10 months.

From a peak of about 90 just a couple months ago, today there were only three.

Doctors say say there are three main reasons for the steep drop...vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and the fact that there has been a signigicant number of people who have had covid but were a- symptomatic -- getting us closer to reaching herd immunity... (sot: dr. edward kammerer, chief quality officer, mosaic life care "this has been super beneficial for our staff.

We've been able to take a little bit of a breather.

We're starting to ramp down some of those auxillary services, those agency services that we've had to purchase during our peak covid season when we were unable to get enough staff to work the floors.

We had to use agency staff outside our area.

So we'll start to unwind some of those contracts and start to work towards getting back to a normal level.") admniistrators say they are anticipating the possibility of another spike of covid hospitilizations, though they don't think it will near the high numbers late last year.

At this point in time, mosaic says to not give up yet...to continue with the safety protocols and numbers will continue to go