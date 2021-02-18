College Basketball: Indiana Tech sweeps doubleheader with Concordia

???to the college game now... after a week off, indiana tech back in action at the schaefer center tonight... warriors hosting concordia ann arbor..???and talk about being ready to play from the jump.... grant smith... how bout a little reverse alley oop to get the night started... you're gonna see it again... the indiana wesleyan transfer finished with a team-high 16 points, but none looked cooler than those two... ???and the tone was set after that... first half was all warriors... later you're gonna see leo grad jeremy davison drain the pull-up jumper... puts indiana tech up 24-11..???warriors hold on to win, 66-61 your final... same place... same teams... time for the women's matchup of the doubleheader... 11th ranked warriors winners of nine straight coming in... looking good early on in this one... first quarter... pass goes to eileen salisbury on the break... she gets the shooters bounce... eight points on the night for her... tech up two...later in the first... still a two point game... pass goes inside to alexis hill... she dropsteps her way to two of her 13 points... had a game high 12 boards to boot..

Make it a four point game...warriors not done going inside... this time... it's erika foy's turn... give the bucket... stick her on the line as well... game high 22 points... eight rebounds for foy...and then... you're gonna see taya andrews with the pilfer... she takes it back for the pair... nine points for the former bishop dwenger saint...tech rolls to their tenth straight