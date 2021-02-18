High School Hockey: Homestead edges Leo in Memorial Cup semifinals

For three games this weekend... staying on the ice... semifinals of the memorial cup tonight at the parkview sportone icehouse between top seeded homestead and leo...and it was the spartans striking first in this one... just over eight minutes in... zach juarez slides the puck to drew brimner... and he lights the lamp... homestead up one... just over a minute later... spartans strike again... pass off the faceoff finds its way to antoine nicol... he sends the wrist shot on net for the goal... make it two nothing homestead...but wait... there's more... just over two to play in the first... it's brimner again... going top shelf where momma keeps the cookies... his second of the night... homestead up three.... they hang on to win 4-3... they'll face either carroll or the fort wayne vipers in the memorial cup finals saturday at 2...