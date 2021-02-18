Baylor Beats GPS in resumed game

Baylor and g-p-s had to set some sort of record tonight.

Longest break between two quarters.

They tipped on february 1st, and the game was postponed after the first quarter due to covid concerns.

The two rivals started up the second quarter tonight over two weeks later.

Baylor enjoyed a seven point lead as play resumed in the second period.

Didn't take long for red raiders star raegyn conley to get on the board.

Easy move for two.

Britt barton pushing it up the floor.

She spots an open cadashia collins, who connects on the three-pointer.

Bruisers work it to maddie hubbard.

She spots the opening and races in the for bank shot.

Then it's collins getting open underneath for the bucket and bonus.

Baylor lead by nine at the break.

At least haltime didn't last two weeks.

Baylor celebrates a 39- 22 victory.