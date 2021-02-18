11pm Tree Downed on Cabin Package 02.17.2021

A terrifying ordeal last week during the kentucky ice storm.

Now, they're warning others to stay safe.

Abc 36's kaitlyn shive shares the story of their near death encounter.

On february 11th at 2 30 am--the ferguson's lives flashed before their eyes "it happened in a split second i mean all of a sudden everything started to get real loud like a hurricane coming through it was just really loud a 20 ton tree gave way during an ice storm--destroying the ferguson's cabin....with them inside.

"she was standing less than 60 seconds she was standing right where the tree hit and she walked over to the stove to make coffee" ernie says the tree crashed down right in between them.

"the ceiling came down on her and the ceiling came down on me and the tree stopped 3 feet above my head" their son josh recalls the fear he felt after getting that phone call..

'just another feet and another few seconds earlier and i would have lost both of my parents" he says he believes both his parents were knocked out for a short period of time then crawled out of the house when they came to.

"we were on the phone with parademics trying to tell them where they live and it took them four and a half hours to get to them and its not cuz of them there were just so many trees across the road" luckily, they weren't seriously injured--but ernie's wife is still recovering from a concussion.

"it was a terrifying ordeal absolutely terrifying" a near death experience they never truly saw coming "we were always nervous about it because it's such a big tree and so close to the house but there wasn't much time to do much thinking but that tree's been in the back of our mind though but we've lived there for twenty years and nothing's ever happened like that" the fergusons are warning others to be careful during these winter storms and to check the surroundings of your home.

"kentucky is prone to getting ice and freezing rain this is going to happen again and it might be someone else next time" kaitlyn shive abc 36 news