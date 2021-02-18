Skip to main content
11pm Laurel County Death 02.17.2021

11pm Laurel County Death 02.17.2021
11pm Laurel County Death 02.17.2021

IN LAUREL COUNTY... A WOMAN HAS DIED, AFTER USING A GENERATOR IN HER HOME, DURING A POWER OUTAGE.

In.

In laurel county... a woman has died, after using a generator in her home, during a power outage.

According to state police..

61-year- old, darlene ragland, died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

State police say..

She lost power in her home on spring cut road during the recent storms. according to k-s-p..

The family..

Used a fuel-operated generator, to help keep a basement sump pump running.

State police say ragland, was taken to baptist health in corbin, yesterday, where she later died.

According to k-s-p..

Her husband, and their grandchild were taken to u-k hospital, where they were treated and released.

A menifee county couple experienced

