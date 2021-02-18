Cardinals rally to beat Savannah

Michaels squad taking on savannah tonight too..

Another potential district game..=== start in the second..

Low scoring game..

With savannah controlling..

Up 8-7..

Lexi jones from the baseline... knocks it down... === then with time winding down in the second..

Olivia stites off the glass..

Savannah leads 17-12 at the break..=== second half..

Completely different game..

And benton's kelsey johnson leads the way in the third..=== out of the gate..

She gets the hoop and the foul..=== then it's an offensive board... and puts it back in..

Benton now up 18-17...== savannah answers at the other end..

Jones underneath..== but johnson from three..

Benton leads 26-19 at the end of three..== in the fourth.

Cards extend it..

Olivia walters for three..

Cards defense holds savannah to just five second half points..

Benton wins 38-22... up