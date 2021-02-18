Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia

Tonight -- we are bringing you team coverage on this second winter storm.

We start in our hardest hit area -- the shoals.

Waay 31's will robinson smith is live in colbert county where snow continues to fall.

Will... what's the latest on road conditions?

The snow has been falling at this rate since about 5:15 this afternoon and it really hasn't let up.

Roads across the shoals have been filling up with snow and are getting increasingly dangerous.

We spoke with aldot within the past hour and 15 minutes.

Officials there say that even the major roads like alternate highway 72 here and highway 43 should not be considered "passable."

Right now -- crews are busy plowing and treating the roads -- but it is a slow process.

These major four-lane routes are their top priority tonight and heading into tomorrow morning when the snowfall stops.

But the advice for the public to stay off the roads continues well into thursday since -- as kate mentioned -- it will struggle to get above freezing here throughtout the day tomorrow.

So driving is still ill-advised.

Reporting live in tuscumbia -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.