Indiana State Police explain the process of implementing the use of body cameras

It is something Superintendent Doug Carter was not always in favor of but reconsidered when talking to younger officers on the front lines.

Governor Eric Holcomb made it his priority for all ISP troopers to have body cameras by the spring of 2021.

Indiana state police troopers currently do not wear body cameras while on the job.

I talked with isp superintendent doug carter and a body camera expert about why this process is more complicated then simply just adding the cameras to officers necessary equipment.

Since the death of george floyd in may 2020 law enforcement agencies across the country have been taking a look at their policies and practices.

"we are really at a cross roads of policing in america and we have this innate opportunity to make it better."-doug carter indiana state police troopers currently don't wear body cameras while on the job.

It's something superintendent doug carter wasn't always in favor of.

"what changed me is young indiana state troopers out there that say please let us have this technology..

Why?

Because they are scared to death that even if they do the right thing they are going to be wrong."- carter superintendent carter does think adding the body cameras could help with recruiting..

Especially as younger people begin applying to be police officers.

"they want that technology they want to have the avaliabilty of that technogy to substantiate what they do."-carter however...he still has his reservations about body cameras providing 100 percent transparency.

"that camera see's the front it's mounted on the front of the human body and it see's this much but what if it that threat comes from a place where that camera can't see."

Body cameras have existed in some form since 2010.

However, they weren't as high tech as they are now.

"by 2014 our agency in west lafayette was the first police body camera agency in indiana fully deployed."-jason dombkowski thats jason dombkowski he's the former west lafayette police chief and an expert on body cameras.

He works for bodyworn a company that makes high tech body cameras for police offficers.

The cameras are able to automatically record dependning on each police agencies policies.

He says good policy is important when a police agency adopts the use of body cameras.

"as we go down that road there is a lot more concentration on policy and policy based recording.

Having systems that can automatically record to your agencies policy is a big factor these days to make sure that you have the video when you are suppose to have the video for accountability and transparency."-jason dombkowski (nats( in the state of indiana video that is considered beneficial to a criminal case has to be stored for 190 days.

No other state in the country requires that length of storage.

Storing that video is expensive..

And a task that has taken isp a long time to get set up.

"the are still places in indiana that don't get a real good internet connection so we had to come up with a cloud based storage solution."carter carter hopes that by implimenting the use of body cameras..

The publics trust can be restored.

"what i do not want is for the next generation to have to say the things that i am saying to you and that is that i am sorry.

We own some of this discord in our profession we own some of the mistrust."

Over a 5 year period uniforming all indiana state police troopers will cost around 10 million dollars.

No exact numbers were provided.

