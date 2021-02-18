Updating Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia

Another winter storm is making its way through north alabama!

You're taking a live look at muscle shoals - from the waay 31 air care systems sky-cam network.

Snow has been steadily falling across the shoals for the last few hours -- making the roads largely impassable.

Waay 31's will robinson smith joins us live from tuscumbia.

He has an update on condtions in the area.

Will?

Roads continue to be a challenge out here as the snow continues to fall rapidly.

County roads have been deemed impassible since around 5 o'clock this afternoon and now that applies to all of the roads here.

If you are able to stay home tomorrow -- you're highly advised to do so while they work to clear the roadways.

Reporting live in tuscumbia -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.