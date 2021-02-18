Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Updating Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Updating Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia
Updating Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia
Updating Dangerous Road Conditions In Tuscumbia

Another winter storm is making its way through north alabama!

You're taking a live look at muscle shoals - from the waay 31 air care systems sky-cam network.

Snow has been steadily falling across the shoals for the last few hours -- making the roads largely impassable.

Waay 31's will robinson smith joins us live from tuscumbia.

He has an update on condtions in the area.

Will?

Roads continue to be a challenge out here as the snow continues to fall rapidly.

County roads have been deemed impassible since around 5 o'clock this afternoon and now that applies to all of the roads here.

If you are able to stay home tomorrow -- you're highly advised to do so while they work to clear the roadways.

Reporting live in tuscumbia -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like